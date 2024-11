The future of the project company is uncertain

The state, the city of Salzburg and Salzburg AG founded the S-Link project company in 2019. Since then, tens of millions of euros have been invested in planning the project. "The 20 million euros were certainly not wasted," says state deputy Stefan Schnöll (ÖVP). The technical information and lots of data are important for all planning in the central region and the city. For example, also for an exhibition tramway. All traffic flow analyses are also necessary for other improvements.