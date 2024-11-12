Foolish starting signal
Carnival prince still looking for his princess
The fools are at it again! In the city of Salzburg, her royalty Bernhard II von der roten Stiege and her sweetheart Teresa have found each other as the new carnival couple. In Lungau they have a prince, but are still looking for a suitable princess ...
Just in time for the start of the carnival season, the Salzburg Carnival Guild announced its new prince and princess on Monday evening. Bernhard Farina and Teresa Palm also love each other in real life. The forklift driver and the social worker, who works with the elderly, took on their new roles at Stiegls Brauwelt.
His Royal Highness Bernhard II von der roten Stiege and her sweetheart Princess Teresa von Schlumberger will be making numerous appearances over the coming months. "They have found each other," says Guild President Sabine Strobl happily. The Salzburg jesters will once again be able to spread good cheer in homes for the elderly or severely disabled. "We try to get people out of the cellar so that they can laugh upstairs," says Koch, summing up the aim of the jesters.
After a break, a princely couple in Lungau again
The group has been around since 1948. Salzburg is not a strong carnival region. But the carnival guild is convinced: "The smile must return to the population." Last year, the group donated 4000 euros to the "Make a wish" association and the rescue dog squadron.
In Mauterndorf, the absolute stronghold of carnival in carnival-friendly Lungau, a prince and princess are competing again for the first time after a five-year break: "We have found someone who lives and breathes carnival," says Elisabeth Macheiner from the organizing committee.
Harald Wiedemayr was crowned Prince Harry I on Monday evening. He is now looking for a princess and court. The schedule will be tight for the fools of Mauterndorf in February: the highlight is the ball on Carnival Saturday.
