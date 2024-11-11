ÖFB separation from Neuhold: displeasure in the national team!

"We can form an opinion"

The central defender emphasized that the national team is made up of experienced and mature players. "To some extent, there is still the image of a footballer who can run for 90 minutes and kick a bit, but I think that has now changed. There are a lot of eloquent players in our team who do other things besides soccer. I think we can afford the odd bit of interference," said Wöber. "We've all been around for a few years and can form an opinion. You can then simply take them into consideration and accept them openly. They'll have to see what they do with it anyway."