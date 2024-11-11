"Accept opinion"
ÖFB separation from Neuhold: displeasure in the national team!
The impending separation from ÖFB managing director Bernhard Neuhold continues to be a topic of discussion in Austria's national soccer team. Coach Ralf Rangnick and the players' council had written a letter to the members of the highest association body before the most recent presidium meeting in favor of the Lower Austrian staying on, but their wish was not granted. This caused some displeasure, as Maximilian Wöber also revealed on Monday.
"Bernhard was an important contact for us, who was always highly professional in his work, always made sure that we players were doing as well as possible and was also a great fit for the team as a whole. That's why we want to continue working with him," the Leeds professional told Ö3.
The letter from Rangnick and David Alaba, Marko Arnautovic, Marcel Sabitzer and Konrad Laimer was not well received by large sections of the board, as it was seen as an overstepping of authority. Wöber has little understanding for this. "We are all of the same opinion, you can accept that sometimes, even if it comes from a footballer."
"We can form an opinion"
The central defender emphasized that the national team is made up of experienced and mature players. "To some extent, there is still the image of a footballer who can run for 90 minutes and kick a bit, but I think that has now changed. There are a lot of eloquent players in our team who do other things besides soccer. I think we can afford the odd bit of interference," said Wöber. "We've all been around for a few years and can form an opinion. You can then simply take them into consideration and accept them openly. They'll have to see what they do with it anyway."
On Monday evening, a meeting with ÖFB President Klaus Mitterdorfer was on the agenda, for which David Alaba, who was in recovery training, also traveled from Madrid. "He is our mouthpiece in important matters, knows the people involved in the ÖFB forever and best and can best represent our opinion," said Wöber about the Real Madrid professional.
