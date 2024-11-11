Schallenberg meets Kolesnikova’s sister

Sanctions and isolation policy "not successful"

According to Chomitsch, it is important that the West reacts to these steps. European countries should recognize the releases, demand a continuation of this process and promote progress through diplomatic steps. Dialogue and diplomacy are necessary, and ambassadors in the country could also be helpful. Many countries, including Austria, are currently only represented at chargé d'affaires level in Minsk. The sanctions and isolation policies of Western countries may have had an influence, but "were ultimately unsuccessful", says the human rights activist. The Belarusian regime has learned to circumvent the sanctions. In addition, the issue of the release of political prisoners in Belarus should not be left out of possible peace negotiations for Ukraine. Many prisoners were being held in Belarus because of their support for Ukraine.