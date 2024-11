Zverev against Rublev from 20:30 LIVE

The top two of the two groups of four reach the semi-finals at the year-end tournament. The "John Newcombe" group starts on Monday with the matches of Carlos Alcaraz (ESP-3) against Casper Ruud (NOR-6) and Alexander Zverev (GER-2) against Andrej Rublev (RUS-8). Of the top eight in the ATP ranking, Novak Djokovic (5th) had to withdraw due to injury, meaning that for the first time in 23 years, none of the "big three", including Djokovic, the already retired Roger Federer and almost-"retired" Rafael Nadal, will be taking part in the "Masters".