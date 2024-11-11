Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

North Korea's soldiers

Fighting for the Kremlin: Kim’s warriors in Ukraine

Nachrichten
11.11.2024 14:00

Russia is preparing to recapture parts of the Kursk region occupied by Ukraine. According to US intelligence, 50,000 Russian soldiers have been assembled in the region for this purpose. That alone is not remarkable. But the fact that 12,000 North Korean soldiers have also taken up positions there is.

0 Kommentare

These soldiers are wearing Russian uniforms and have been equipped by Moscow. The Pentagon assumes that they will intervene in combat operations. It is unclear how effective these soldiers are. North Korea does have a large army. But it has no combat experience. For military expert Colonel Markus Reisner, the deployment of North Korean soldiers is primarily symbolic: "Russia wants to show that it has the more effective allies. While Kiev has to beg for support, North Korea is sending three million artillery shells and now 12,000 soldiers for the second time in a row."

Ukraine assumes that Russia will have 700,000 soldiers deployed by the end of the year. In comparison, the impact of 12,000 North Koreans is small.

(Bild: Krone KREATIV/APA/ISW)
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/APA/ISW)
North Korea's army: is it going into battle for the Kremlin? (Bild: AFP/Ed Jones)
North Korea's army: is it going into battle for the Kremlin?
(Bild: AFP/Ed Jones)

"The quality of the North Korean soldiers cannot yet be assessed either," says Reisner. "They may be in for a nasty surprise." The positive effect for dictator Kim Jong-un is that his army can gain experience and is battle-tested in the event of a war with South Korea. Seoul is also aware of this and is already considering openly supporting Ukraine.

For the Stalinist regime, it is a "cheap" way to obtain Russian technology. After all, this is exactly what the defense agreement between Russia and North Korea recently ratified by Vladimir Putin stipulates.

Alliance of outsiders: Kremlin leader Putin and North Korean dictator Kim (Bild: APA/AFP/POOL/Gavriil GRIGOROV)
Alliance of outsiders: Kremlin leader Putin and North Korean dictator Kim
(Bild: APA/AFP/POOL/Gavriil GRIGOROV)

What remains interesting in terms of international law is whether the soldiers will continue to march into Ukraine if they succeed in expelling Ukraine from Russian territory. "If they march in with waving Korean flags and clearly identify themselves as a warring party, then it will indeed be interesting," says Reisner.

According to US intelligence, however, they are not wearing insignia identifying them as North Korean soldiers. Some experts fear that the entry of another warring party would be another step towards world war.

It also remains difficult to judge how North Korean society will react when coffins suddenly come home with sons and fathers.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Clemens Zavarsky
Clemens Zavarsky
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf