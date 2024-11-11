Fighting for the Kremlin: Kim’s warriors in Ukraine

These soldiers are wearing Russian uniforms and have been equipped by Moscow. The Pentagon assumes that they will intervene in combat operations. It is unclear how effective these soldiers are. North Korea does have a large army. But it has no combat experience. For military expert Colonel Markus Reisner, the deployment of North Korean soldiers is primarily symbolic: "Russia wants to show that it has the more effective allies. While Kiev has to beg for support, North Korea is sending three million artillery shells and now 12,000 soldiers for the second time in a row."