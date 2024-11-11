In all seriousness
Audi drops the famous four rings
Audi has been pursuing creative approaches to names for some time now. Here engine designations that are difficult to understand (30, 35, 40 ...), there the reassignment of model designations (A4, A5). But the new coup beats it all: Audi is founding a new brand without rings - and it's called AUDI.
The Ingolstadt-based company is actually doing away with its iconic four rings, which are hardly less well-known than the five Olympic rings. And that seems to be the problem. At least in China.
German cars are currently uncool in China. Audi now wants to counteract this with a new brand and highly connected e-cars. The "E-Concept" show car now demonstrates what this will look like.
AUDI as a sister brand of Audi
The most striking new feature of the five-door shooting brake station wagon is the absence of the four-ring logo. Instead, the company name "AUDI" is emblazoned on the front in capital letters. Audi itself wants this to be understood as a new sister brand for China, which is to be characterized by the combination of classic Western virtues with Chinese innovative strength.
The show car is a harbinger of new e-models with which Audi aims to give new impetus to its flagging business in China. The architecture is being developed together with the Chinese state-owned company SAIC, and at least three models are planned for the mid to luxury class segment.
The first is due to be launched as early as 2025. Like the study, it is likely to rely on fast-charging 800-volt batteries, powerful driving performance and generous ranges. In addition, a comprehensive entertainment and app ecosystem as well as an AI avatar should attract Chinese customers.
Like other German manufacturers, Audi is suffering from difficulties in the once extremely lucrative Chinese business. Sluggish local sales are one of the reasons for the 91 percent drop in operating profit in the third quarter. Now the rapid introduction of new e-cars with connectivity solutions to suit Chinese tastes is expected to turn things around.
