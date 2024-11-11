Vorteilswelt
Anger after storm

Spaniards set fire to government building

Nachrichten
11.11.2024 10:40

Around 130,000 people demonstrated in Valencia, Spain, on Sunday. Radicals attempted to storm the regional government building and set fire to the main entrance (see video above). According to them, the aid after the storm of the century was too slow. 

The demonstrators walked together to the government building, chanting "murderer, murderer" and "resign, resign", among other things. After a minute's silence for the more than 200 people killed in the storms, several leaders read out a manifesto demanding, among other things, that responsibility for the "avoidable consequences of the disaster" be clarified. The demonstration was called by 65 organizations, including citizens' initiatives and trade unions.

The rally itself was peaceful. Afterwards, however, radicals threw stones, bottles and burning containers at the police, reported the Spanish newspaper "Las Provinicias". Some people even tried to storm the government building and set fire to the main entrance. Demonstrators also threw mud at the building and wrote insults against the regional president on the façade. The police reported four arrests.

Among other things, Mazón is accused of not sending the warnings from the Aemet weather service to the population's cell phones until the evening of October 29. By then, the rivers had already burst their banks and the devastating floods had run their course. The regional president himself said that it had initially looked like ordinary storms. However, the focus should now be on rescuing the victims and rebuilding, not on clarifying responsibilities.

King dares to return to the area
On October 29, it rained as much in a few hours in some places as it usually does in a year. The Spanish King Felipe VI intends to visit the disaster area again on Tuesday despite the continuing discontent of the population. During his first visit, he was pelted with mud and insulted, among other things. His wife, Queen Letizia, will not be accompanying him this time, as the royal family announced. The monarch wants to oversee the recovery and clean-up work.

According to the latest figures, at least 222 people lost their lives. 41 are still missing, and around half of these could be unidentified bodies.

