Spaniards set fire to government building

King dares to return to the area

On October 29, it rained as much in a few hours in some places as it usually does in a year. The Spanish King Felipe VI intends to visit the disaster area again on Tuesday despite the continuing discontent of the population. During his first visit, he was pelted with mud and insulted, among other things. His wife, Queen Letizia, will not be accompanying him this time, as the royal family announced. The monarch wants to oversee the recovery and clean-up work.