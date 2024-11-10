Videos published
Shocking: This is how Hamas tortures its own people
Shocking scenes from Gaza! The Israeli army (IDF) has released video footage showing how cruelly and brutally the Islamist terrorist organization Hamas tortures - its own people!
The video footage apparently dates from 2018 to 2020 and was found during ground operations by army and intelligence troops, the military announced on X on Sunday.
"Serious mistreatment"
It proves "serious mistreatment of the civilian population in the Gaza Strip by the terrorist organization Hamas", violations of human rights and systematic oppression.
The videos show torture in the so-called "Outpost 17" in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip by members of the Hamas security apparatus.
Blows to the soles of the feet
The footage shows people with black sacks over their heads, tied up and sometimes forced into painfully contorted positions. One of the men is suspended from the ceiling by his feet and is beaten on the soles of his feet with a stick. According to media reports, the torture victims were political opponents, suspected collaborators with Israel, suspected adulterers and homosexuals. Hamas did not initially comment on the allegations.
A former Israeli intelligence officer told the Daily Mail that the slain Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was "obsessed with finding collaborators and held thousands against their will". Then plastic and electric cables were melted on the victims' skin. People were tortured with electric shocks on electricity poles or tied to a vehicle with a chain and dragged behind until they died.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.