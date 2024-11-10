Vorteilswelt
Arizona counted

Trump won election in all seven swing states

Nachrichten
10.11.2024 10:19

Four days after the presidential election in the USA, Donald Trump's victory in Arizona has also been confirmed. The Republican also prevailed against Kamala Harris (Democrat) in the south-western state and won the eleven electoral votes awarded there.

The 78-year-old therefore won all seven particularly contested US states. Trump had previously announced on Saturday that his former confidants Mike Pompeo and Nikki Haley would not be part of the future government.

The television stations CNN and NBC, among others, reported on Trump's success in Arizona on Saturday evening (local time). Seven states were classified as decisive in this year's presidential election: Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Georgia, Nevada and Arizona. Four years ago, the then Democratic candidate Joe Biden had won these states with the exception of North Carolina.

Trump did even better than in the 2016 election!
The conquest of all swing states is another building block of Trump's electoral success across the board. According to the figures available, the 78-year-old is also likely to win the majority of votes cast nationwide (popular vote), something a Republican candidate has not achieved since 2004. Trump performed better in his comeback than in his 2016 election victory against Hillary Clinton, when he won fewer votes and Clinton won the majority of votes cast nationwide.

His Republican Party also won a majority in the Senate in the simultaneous congressional elections and has a good chance of defending its majority in the House of Representatives. With both chambers of Congress on his side and a conservative-dominated Supreme Court behind him, Trump would have a wealth of power like few US presidents before him.

(Bild: Krone KREATIV/AP, APA/Getty Images)
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/AP, APA/Getty Images)

Pompeo and Haley out of government
The two top Republican politicians Mike Pompeo and Nikki Haley will not be part of the future government. Trump announced this on his Truth Social platform. Trump is expected to announce further personnel decisions in the coming days. On Friday, he appointed his former campaign manager Susan Wiles as Chief of Staff in the White House.

Nikki Haley (Bild: APA/AFP/Julia Nikhinson)
Nikki Haley
(Bild: APA/AFP/Julia Nikhinson)
Mike Pompeo (Bild: APA/AFP/ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS)
Mike Pompeo
(Bild: APA/AFP/ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS)

Susan Wiles becomes White House Chief of Staff
Wiles is the first woman to hold this important post. Trump had recently set the pace in putting together his government team. "I will not be inviting former Ambassador Nikki Haley or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to join the Trump administration, which is currently under construction," he said on "Truth Social". He continued: "I very much enjoyed and appreciated working with them before and want to thank them for their service to our country." During the election campaign, Trump had spoken of the "best minds" in the country that he wanted to bring to his side for his second term.

Haley challenged Trump and fell out of favor
Pompeo and Haley were key members of Trump's administration during his first term from 2017 to 2021. The 60-year-old held the office of Secretary of State from the end of April 2018. The 52-year-old was appointed US Ambassador to the United Nations by Trump in 2017. She then challenged her former boss in the race for the Republican candidacy, which he did not like at all. She was initially seen as the most promising opponent, but voiced her support for Trump after she withdrew.

Pompeo campaigned for Ukraine
Pompeo had been considered for the post of Secretary of Defense. Last summer, the former CIA chief presented a plan for military support for Ukraine against the Russian war of aggression. This included more arms exports and tough measures against the Russian energy sector. Pompeo's ideas thus stood in stark contrast to Trump's statements during the election campaign, who had repeatedly expressed criticism of arms deliveries to Ukraine.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

