Trump won election in all seven swing states

Susan Wiles becomes White House Chief of Staff

Wiles is the first woman to hold this important post. Trump had recently set the pace in putting together his government team. "I will not be inviting former Ambassador Nikki Haley or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to join the Trump administration, which is currently under construction," he said on "Truth Social". He continued: "I very much enjoyed and appreciated working with them before and want to thank them for their service to our country." During the election campaign, Trump had spoken of the "best minds" in the country that he wanted to bring to his side for his second term.