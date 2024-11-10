Arizona counted
Trump won election in all seven swing states
Four days after the presidential election in the USA, Donald Trump's victory in Arizona has also been confirmed. The Republican also prevailed against Kamala Harris (Democrat) in the south-western state and won the eleven electoral votes awarded there.
The 78-year-old therefore won all seven particularly contested US states. Trump had previously announced on Saturday that his former confidants Mike Pompeo and Nikki Haley would not be part of the future government.
The television stations CNN and NBC, among others, reported on Trump's success in Arizona on Saturday evening (local time). Seven states were classified as decisive in this year's presidential election: Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Georgia, Nevada and Arizona. Four years ago, the then Democratic candidate Joe Biden had won these states with the exception of North Carolina.
Trump did even better than in the 2016 election!
The conquest of all swing states is another building block of Trump's electoral success across the board. According to the figures available, the 78-year-old is also likely to win the majority of votes cast nationwide (popular vote), something a Republican candidate has not achieved since 2004. Trump performed better in his comeback than in his 2016 election victory against Hillary Clinton, when he won fewer votes and Clinton won the majority of votes cast nationwide.
His Republican Party also won a majority in the Senate in the simultaneous congressional elections and has a good chance of defending its majority in the House of Representatives. With both chambers of Congress on his side and a conservative-dominated Supreme Court behind him, Trump would have a wealth of power like few US presidents before him.
Pompeo and Haley out of government
The two top Republican politicians Mike Pompeo and Nikki Haley will not be part of the future government. Trump announced this on his Truth Social platform. Trump is expected to announce further personnel decisions in the coming days. On Friday, he appointed his former campaign manager Susan Wiles as Chief of Staff in the White House.
Susan Wiles becomes White House Chief of Staff
Wiles is the first woman to hold this important post. Trump had recently set the pace in putting together his government team. "I will not be inviting former Ambassador Nikki Haley or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to join the Trump administration, which is currently under construction," he said on "Truth Social". He continued: "I very much enjoyed and appreciated working with them before and want to thank them for their service to our country." During the election campaign, Trump had spoken of the "best minds" in the country that he wanted to bring to his side for his second term.
Haley challenged Trump and fell out of favor
Pompeo and Haley were key members of Trump's administration during his first term from 2017 to 2021. The 60-year-old held the office of Secretary of State from the end of April 2018. The 52-year-old was appointed US Ambassador to the United Nations by Trump in 2017. She then challenged her former boss in the race for the Republican candidacy, which he did not like at all. She was initially seen as the most promising opponent, but voiced her support for Trump after she withdrew.
Pompeo campaigned for Ukraine
Pompeo had been considered for the post of Secretary of Defense. Last summer, the former CIA chief presented a plan for military support for Ukraine against the Russian war of aggression. This included more arms exports and tough measures against the Russian energy sector. Pompeo's ideas thus stood in stark contrast to Trump's statements during the election campaign, who had repeatedly expressed criticism of arms deliveries to Ukraine.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.