Surprise! Messi eliminated with Miami

Miami took the lead through Matías Rojas (17), but Jamal Thiaré turned the game around for Atlanta with two goals in the first half (19, 21). Eight-time World Cup winner Messi equalized again in the second half with a header (65'), but Bartosz Slisz's header in the 76th minute made it 3-2. Brad Guzan in the Atlanta goal made spectacular saves to secure the win. Messi's two free kicks in the final minutes only hit the wall of Atlanta players. Atlanta will now face Orlando City.