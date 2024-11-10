Austria Lustenau in the (striker) crisis

Slow and safe

TV analyst Roman Mählich, who himself has a past as Austria coach, criticized the slowness in the build-up play and the lack of danger in Lustenau's play. The complete lack of danger from set-pieces, for example, is striking. They are almost like a gift for the opponents. One consolation from former coach Mählich: "But I still don't think Lustenau are in serious danger of relegation." The international break provides an opportunity to analyze the current unsatisfactory situation in detail and make adjustments. Everyone is called upon to do this: the coach, the players and those responsible for the sport.