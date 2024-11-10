No danger
Austria Lustenau in the (striker) crisis
Austria Lustenau created practically no goalscoring chances in their 3-0 defeat at the Hohe Warte against Vienna. The Green-Whites are feeling helpless. The offense has been lacking all season, but this time the defense was also overwhelmed.
If you include the cup game against Hartberg, Austria have already gone three games without scoring. The last goal dates back to the match against SV Ried on October 18, when Seydou Diarra gave them a 1-0 lead. In attack, Lustenau embody pure harmlessness. Which gives food for thought: While chances were missed at the beginning of the season, the team now hardly gets any opportunities. A harmless header from Seifedin Chabbi - that was all Austria had to offer offensively against Vienna. "We were inferior in every respect," was the sobering summary from captain Pius Grabher.
However, the harmless attack is just one of Lustenau's problems - albeit an intensive one. The midfield lacks assertiveness and ideas. The build-up play is far too sluggish and transparent. Vienna coach Mehmet Sütcü put it in a nutshell. "We knew exactly what Lustenau had in mind." The opponents have now adapted perfectly to Austria and are aware of the Green-Whites' (non-)game. And the defense, which had previously concealed many weaknesses, was also overwhelmed by the lively attacking forces. Only the currently rather frustrated goalkeeper Domenik Schierl ("The table doesn't lie") can be relied upon.
Slow and safe
TV analyst Roman Mählich, who himself has a past as Austria coach, criticized the slowness in the build-up play and the lack of danger in Lustenau's play. The complete lack of danger from set-pieces, for example, is striking. They are almost like a gift for the opponents. One consolation from former coach Mählich: "But I still don't think Lustenau are in serious danger of relegation." The international break provides an opportunity to analyze the current unsatisfactory situation in detail and make adjustments. Everyone is called upon to do this: the coach, the players and those responsible for the sport.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.