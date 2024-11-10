Austria’s largest flight school on record course

AAA currently operates five state-of-the-art full-flight simulators at the Neusiedl am See site. Two further simulators have been ordered and a plot of land has already been acquired for future expansion. Pilots of commercial aircraft and business jets from all over the world regularly train in the modern simulator center. The company also trains young pilots at its own flight school. Thanks to its high quality, the company was chosen as a partner by Austrian Airlines. More than 200 student pilots are currently completing their training.