Expansion planned

Austria’s largest flight school on record course

Nachrichten
10.11.2024 06:00

The Aviation Academy Austria (AAA), based in Neusiedl am See, is expecting the best result since the company was founded this year. This will also benefit the province of Burgenland.

The Aviation Academy Austria not only operates modern flight simulators, but is also Austria's largest flight school. With a share of around 57 percent, the state fund Athena Burgenland is one of the founding investors and a key partner in the strategic development of the company.

Burgenland is thus becoming an important hub for international pilot training.

Landeshauptmann Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ)

AAA currently operates five state-of-the-art full-flight simulators at the Neusiedl am See site. Two further simulators have been ordered and a plot of land has already been acquired for future expansion. Pilots of commercial aircraft and business jets from all over the world regularly train in the modern simulator center. The company also trains young pilots at its own flight school. Thanks to its high quality, the company was chosen as a partner by Austrian Airlines. More than 200 student pilots are currently completing their training.

The Aviation Academy Austria offers training for pilots on modern full flight simulators. (Bild: Gerhard Gruber)
The Aviation Academy Austria offers training for pilots on modern full flight simulators.
(Bild: Gerhard Gruber)

Positive effects for the region
"The increasing demand for pilots worldwide and the excellent reputation of the Aviation Academy Austria contribute significantly to the positive development of the company," explains the management. The state benefits from this success: part of the profit is distributed to the Burgenland state holding company. There are also regional effects: AAA now employs around staff, and every additional simulator creates new jobs. The company's customers ensure more than 5,000 overnight stays in guesthouses and hotels in the region and make further purchases during their stay.

"This successful development is proof that the long-term promotion of future-oriented projects pays off," said a delighted Governor Hans Peter Doskozil. The Aviation Academy Austria combines innovation and education and makes Burgenland an important hub for international pilot training.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Philipp Wagner
