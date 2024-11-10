Expansion planned
Austria’s largest flight school on record course
The Aviation Academy Austria (AAA), based in Neusiedl am See, is expecting the best result since the company was founded this year. This will also benefit the province of Burgenland.
The Aviation Academy Austria not only operates modern flight simulators, but is also Austria's largest flight school. With a share of around 57 percent, the state fund Athena Burgenland is one of the founding investors and a key partner in the strategic development of the company.
Burgenland is thus becoming an important hub for international pilot training.
Landeshauptmann Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ)
AAA currently operates five state-of-the-art full-flight simulators at the Neusiedl am See site. Two further simulators have been ordered and a plot of land has already been acquired for future expansion. Pilots of commercial aircraft and business jets from all over the world regularly train in the modern simulator center. The company also trains young pilots at its own flight school. Thanks to its high quality, the company was chosen as a partner by Austrian Airlines. More than 200 student pilots are currently completing their training.
Positive effects for the region
"The increasing demand for pilots worldwide and the excellent reputation of the Aviation Academy Austria contribute significantly to the positive development of the company," explains the management. The state benefits from this success: part of the profit is distributed to the Burgenland state holding company. There are also regional effects: AAA now employs around staff, and every additional simulator creates new jobs. The company's customers ensure more than 5,000 overnight stays in guesthouses and hotels in the region and make further purchases during their stay.
"This successful development is proof that the long-term promotion of future-oriented projects pays off," said a delighted Governor Hans Peter Doskozil. The Aviation Academy Austria combines innovation and education and makes Burgenland an important hub for international pilot training.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.