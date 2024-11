Burgenlanders have a great need to communicate

Last year, around 8,500 telephone calls and 1,300 online contacts were recorded. This year, there were already 8,070 calls and 1,233 online counseling contacts up to and including October. Due to the high demand, the telephone counseling service is looking for volunteers to support those seeking help with empathy and discretion. Interested parties can apply and, after training, carry out an honorary position with meaning: www.martinus.at/telefonseelsorge