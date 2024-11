Mürzzuschlag: The tunnel as a beacon of hope

Dominik Köck knows just about everyone who comes into his bakery's main branch on Friday mornings to drink coffee and eat egg dishes. "They're all Mürzer," says the young entrepreneur. He drinks herbal tea and quickly stows away his MacBook. What about his hometown of Mürzzuschlag? Since 2019, the former district town has lost around 600 inhabitants, making it one of the municipalities in Styria most affected by emigration.