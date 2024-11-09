Vorteilswelt
Over 8000 items

It’s all happening at the winter swap meet

Nachrichten
09.11.2024 17:00

A whopping 8,000 used but affordable items attract winter sports fans to the swap meet in Bischofshofen. One look shows: And rightly so! Visitors praise the prices and the great organization of the marketplace.

0 Kommentare

This year, 1000 more items than last year are on offer at the winter swap meet. Alpine skis, touring skis, hoods, jackets, snowshoes, poles - everything the winter heart desires. There are a record-breaking 8,000 items in total - used, but in good condition and above all: cheap! The President of the Salzburg Chamber of Labor took a look at the situation on the first day. He sums up: "The record figures speak for themselves and reveal two things: Winter sports are still popular, but people just have to watch their money more. We are helping to make winter sports cheaper and affordable again."

Traveled all the way from Perwang: Harald Heinz with Paul and Emil. (Bild: Scharinger Daniel/Pressefoto Scharinger © Daniel Scharinger)
Traveled all the way from Perwang: Harald Heinz with Paul and Emil.
(Bild: Scharinger Daniel/Pressefoto Scharinger © Daniel Scharinger)
Josef Bergmann has found suitable equipment for his son Noah and daughter Emma. (Bild: Scharinger Daniel/Pressefoto Scharinger © Daniel Scharinger)
Josef Bergmann has found suitable equipment for his son Noah and daughter Emma.
(Bild: Scharinger Daniel/Pressefoto Scharinger © Daniel Scharinger)
Othmar Kupp sells at the fair: He praises the overall organization. (Bild: Scharinger Daniel/Pressefoto Scharinger © Daniel Scharinger)
Othmar Kupp sells at the fair: He praises the overall organization.
(Bild: Scharinger Daniel/Pressefoto Scharinger © Daniel Scharinger)
Karolina and Paulina Michalek drove to Bischofshofen from Henndorf. (Bild: Scharinger Daniel/Pressefoto Scharinger © Daniel Scharinger)
Karolina and Paulina Michalek drove to Bischofshofen from Henndorf.
(Bild: Scharinger Daniel/Pressefoto Scharinger © Daniel Scharinger)

Specially traveled from Upper Austria
This is confirmed by visitor Harald Heinz, who traveled all the way from Perwang in Upper Austria with his daughter Paula and son Emil: "Thanks to the swap meet, we can afford to go skiing again. We get cheap tickets and find inexpensive items for our children."

"It's a great thing, the children grow out of their clothes so quickly anyway and you can get what you need here at a reasonable price," says Josef Bergmann from Gastein, who came with his children Emma and Noah.

"It's all very well organized, it's a pleasure to be here!"
Karoline Michalek likes the fact that you can "get cool things cheaper at the event". She and her sister Paulina drove here from Henndorf: "But only to look around, because we already bought skis and ski boots last year."

Othmar Kupp from Eben im Pongau sells at the fair. He says: "I'm here regularly. This time I have a few items of clothing on offer because the size no longer fits. The organization is great, everything is so well coordinated with the Chamber of Labour, it's a pleasure to be here."

Today is the second day of the fair in Bischofshofen. The doors of the Wielandnerhalle are open from 9 am to 1 pm. In two weeks' time, the marketplace will move to the trade fair in Salzburg: On November 23 and 24, Halls 3, 4 and 5 will be open to winter sports fans.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Jakob Hilzensauer
Jakob Hilzensauer
