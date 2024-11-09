It’s all happening at the winter swap meet

This year, 1000 more items than last year are on offer at the winter swap meet. Alpine skis, touring skis, hoods, jackets, snowshoes, poles - everything the winter heart desires. There are a record-breaking 8,000 items in total - used, but in good condition and above all: cheap! The President of the Salzburg Chamber of Labor took a look at the situation on the first day. He sums up: "The record figures speak for themselves and reveal two things: Winter sports are still popular, but people just have to watch their money more. We are helping to make winter sports cheaper and affordable again."