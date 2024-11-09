2 for the price of 1
It’s time for a cocktail – the evening is calling
It's cocktail o'clock! It's never too late, or too early, for a well-mixed drink - with or without alcohol. The cocktail week from November 18 to 24 proves this.
Throughout Austria, 30 bars, most of them in Vienna, are inviting you to try new creations as part of Gastro.News Cocktail Week. The signature cocktails do not have to be the same twice, but the cheaper one will be deducted from the bill at the end.
It is well known that the bar scene in Vienna in particular has been flourishing for several years. The local scene no longer has to hide behind that of London or Barcelona. The creative mixes for the cocktail week alone are proof of this. The culinary spectrum is wide. From Caribbean rum drinks to cocktails with Asian tea influences - the diverse range guarantees that there is something for every taste.
Renowned bars and venues such as Krypt, the Birdyard Bar, the wine bar in Palais Coburg, Selleny's Bar in the Hilton Stadtpark and Wildling will be taking part.
Experimental cocktails at the highest level are served at Noah's Ark Experimental Cocktail Club (7th, Kaiserstraße 117). The menu includes the "Eden Garden" with Beluga Vodka, apple liqueur, sage and demerara syrup.
At Salon Paradise in The Hoxton Hotel near Stadtpark, "Dean's California" with apple schnapps and thyme is a tempting option.
Enjoyment by the water is possible at OXBO in the Hilton Vienna Waterfront. For example with the Chocolate Martini with chocolate liqueur. The Negroni comes from the barrel. Reservations can already be made at gastro.news/event/cocktailweek.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
