Upper Austrian SPÖ leader Lindner wants to resign

The information from the SPÖ headquarters is very recent. According to reports, the former member of the National Council Alois Stöger is to take over the party - but only as an interim solution, the "Krone" has learned from party circles. Official inquiries to the federal SPÖ and party leader Andreas Babler remained unanswered for the time being in the evening. Unofficially, however, it was said that the decision was fixed.