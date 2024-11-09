Vorteilswelt
At LASK

Stocker’s team aim to be efficient against promoted side

Nachrichten
09.11.2024 11:55

SPG Lustenau/Dornbirn will be looking to finally untangle the knot in the second half of the Admiral Women's Bundesliga at LASK today. The Messestadt team has not delivered enough in offense so far this season.

SPG Lustenau/Dornbirn coach Klaus Stocker is basically satisfied with the development of his team, but the Messestadt team still has one major problem area in their second season in the Admiral Women's Bundesliga. The attack is lacking. The Messestadt team has only scored six times in their nine games so far, although they scored three goals in the win against Linz alone. "That's far too little," says Stocker, "we urgently need to improve."

A good chance to do so could come today (14) at newly promoted LASK. The Upper Austrians are in second-last place in the table, three points behind SPG. "That's another reason why a win today is very important, we want to put some distance between us and the bottom of the table," said coach Stocker. "We've got some very important games coming up."

Altach won the first game of the season against SPG Lustenau/Dornbirn 2:0.
Altach won the first game of the season against SPG Lustenau/Dornbirn 2:0.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

First Bergheim, then the derby
After the clash with one of their neighbors in the table, the other will follow next weekend when SPG host Bergheim, who currently have a two-point lead over the Ländle Ladies. And just one week later, the second derby against Altach is on the agenda, in which the Stocker squad will be out for revenge.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Vorarlberg-Krone
Vorarlberg-Krone
