Stocker’s team aim to be efficient against promoted side

SPG Lustenau/Dornbirn coach Klaus Stocker is basically satisfied with the development of his team, but the Messestadt team still has one major problem area in their second season in the Admiral Women's Bundesliga. The attack is lacking. The Messestadt team has only scored six times in their nine games so far, although they scored three goals in the win against Linz alone. "That's far too little," says Stocker, "we urgently need to improve."