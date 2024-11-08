Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

70 million investment

Palfinger plans second Slovenian site

Nachrichten
08.11.2024 14:19

The Salzburg-listed crane manufacturer Palfinger is now planning a second production site in Slovenia. The company is to invest up to EUR 70 million in a new production facility in the small town of Ormož in the north-east of the country. Palfinger currently operates a plant in Maribor, Slovenia.

0 Kommentare

The way for the Palfinger plant is to be paved next week - the Slovenian government will sign a "Memorandum of Understanding" with Palfinger, which will make state subsidies possible. "The government agreed to the signing of the memorandum yesterday, Thursday, in order to secure the continued existence and further growth of the company in Slovenia," according to a statement from the Slovenian Ministry of Economy.

The memorandum of understanding is to be signed on Wednesday in Ormož by Palfinger COO Alexander Susanek, the Slovenian Minister of Economy Matjaž Han and the Mayor of Ormož, Danijel Vrbnjak.

New training and logistics center planned
Palfinger plans to invest up to EUR 70 million in the new plant by 2028 and at the same time maintain the existing plant in Maribor, which has become too small for the volume of business. The new site is to be expanded in several phases by 2035 and, in addition to the construction of a new production facility, will also include the construction of a training center and a logistics center.

Possible state subsidies for the investment are also to be defined in the plan. According to the Ministry of Economic Affairs, however, this does not yet constitute a concrete commitment for state subsidies. This will be decided in the usual procedures, it said.

Palfinger has been operating the plant in Maribor since 1993. With around 900 employees, it is one of the largest production facilities of the Austrian group, according to a Slovenian daily newspaper. "The plant's capacities are fully utilized and expansion is not possible at this location. The company therefore examined several other locations in the north-east of the country before deciding on the recently expanded industrial zone in Ormož," it said. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Salzburg-Krone
Salzburg-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf