Win tickets
Christmas star event at Madame Tussauds Vienna
Immerse yourself in the magical world of Christmas at Madame Tussauds Vienna! The new "Christmas Star Festival" invites you to marvel and promises a festive atmosphere with popular stars and surprises - and you can be there live! We are giving away tickets for the opening on November 14.
From November 14, Madame Tussauds Vienna will be the festive setting for the Christmas Star Festival in the Vienna Prater. An exhibition area decorated for Christmas, unveiled by soul and jazz singer Stella Jones, promises special highlights: Experience wax figures of popular stars who inspire with their Christmas songs worldwide - including Michael Bublé, Robbie Williams and Katy Perry in a festive look.
Auction for a good cause
The 2024 festival series comes to a spectacular close with the "Christmas Star Festival", crowned by an auction of exhibits donated by celebrities such as Dominic Thiem and Andreas Gabalier. All proceeds will go to the charitable organization "Merlin's Magic Wand", which supports disadvantaged children.
Visitors can place their bids on the day of the unveiling and the auction will then run for two weeks until it is clear who has placed the highest bid.
Take part & win
Anyone who wants to be there live at this special event on November 14 at Madame Tussauds Vienna now has the chance to win 35x2 tickets to the opening ceremony of the "Christmas Star Festival".
And if you subscribe to our "Guten Morgen Wien" newsletter now, you have double the chance of winning the coveted tickets in the competition! The closing date for entries is November 12, 2024, 9 am. Read the conditions of participation here. We wish you good luck!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.