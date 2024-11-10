Found in the garbage room
Sad fate: Parrot disposed of like garbage
A particularly heartless case of animal cruelty shows once again that the private keeping of exotic animals is often underestimated. The owner of a precious parrot apparently found it all too much and simply put his "darling" and its cage in the bin.
The fact that she was just a burden to her owner, who needed to get rid of her quickly and discreetly, is actually a chance for a better future for the two-year-old parrot lady. The way she looked and the condition in which she was carelessly thrown out the door like garbage spoke volumes.
Apparently, the bird also had to eke out its existence in the cage in which it was found in a garbage room in Hietzing. Even laymen can see at first glance that this "wire dungeon" does not correspond to species-appropriate housing at all.
Almost no feathers left
The VetMed University in Vienna is now taking great care of the maltreated foundling and has given him the name "Malou". Vet Fiona Fröhlich carefully pushes the heat lamp aside and opens the quarantine aviary. "We are investigating whether the missing plumage has medical reasons or whether the animal has inflicted it on itself. These animals are very intelligent and sensitive, and can pluck out their own feathers if they are stressed or kept incorrectly," says the friendly doctor.
Abandoning an animal is a criminal offense and is punishable by heavy fines. As the female parrot has a ring on her foot, it has already been possible to trace her origin from a breeding farm in Upper Austria. The further route to the buyer is currently under investigation.
What does the law say?
- Keeping parrotsin groups: It is forbidden to keep parrots individually. Exceptions to this are incompatible birds, birds that have already been kept individually and birds that have been imprinted on humans, as well as sick and injured birds.
- Obligation to register: The private keeping of exotic birds must be registered with the authorities (municipal or district administration).
- Certificate of competence: In Vienna, a mandatory "exotic bird course" has been required since 2023, from 2026 this will be necessary in all federal states!
Exotic wild animals such as parrots are animals that have special requirements when it comes to keeping them! Offering these animals an animal-friendly life requires a lot of knowledge, time, patience and, of course, the necessary equipment.
According to information from the "Krone", the bird was sold together with another specimen, as keeping these animals alone is also prohibited. The whereabouts of the partner animal will now also be clarified. One thing is clear in any case: if the animal owner can be traced, he will have to answer for a series of crimes.
"I very much hope that someone can be brought to justice here. This sad case shows once again how difficult and expensive it is to keep exotic animals. Getting rid of a pet in this way shows great irresponsibility and must have consequences," warns "Krone" animal corner manager Maggie Entenfellner.
Thanks to the "Friends of the Animal Corner "
Thanks to the generous donations of its readers, the animal corner will contribute to part of the treatment costs for "Malou". Only after all the medical details have been clarified will it be decided where the fosterling will find a nice home - we will continue to report on this.
