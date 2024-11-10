Sad fate: Parrot disposed of like garbage

Almost no feathers left

The VetMed University in Vienna is now taking great care of the maltreated foundling and has given him the name "Malou". Vet Fiona Fröhlich carefully pushes the heat lamp aside and opens the quarantine aviary. "We are investigating whether the missing plumage has medical reasons or whether the animal has inflicted it on itself. These animals are very intelligent and sensitive, and can pluck out their own feathers if they are stressed or kept incorrectly," says the friendly doctor.