Chicken keepers must now confine their animals

Increased risk area in other parts of the country

All other parts of the country are included in the increased risk area. In these areas, any contact between the poultry kept and wild birds, especially waterfowl, must be prevented. This also includes keeping ducks and geese separate from other poultry, feeding and watering the animals only in the barn or in protected shelters, fencing off water points in the run that are accessible to wild birds, no watering with water from surface water collection basins that could be accessible to wild birds.