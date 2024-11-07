Vorteilswelt
Anti-Israel protest

Riots and arrests! Commotion before Ajax game

Nachrichten
07.11.2024 22:36

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators clashed with the police in the run-up to Ajax Amsterdam's Europa League match against Maccabi Tel Aviv. According to a report by TV station NOS, around 200 demonstrators tried to get to the stadium and break through a police blockade. However, the mobile police forces had kept the demonstrators away from the Johan Cruijff Arena.

Due to the feared political tensions surrounding the match, special security precautions were in place in parts of the Dutch capital. Initially, a demonstration against Israel's attacks on the Gaza Strip had been planned right next to the stadium. However, the mayor prohibited this and instead chose a square near the stadium as the location for the demonstration.

Earlier that afternoon, there had already been clashes between Israeli soccer fans and the police in the city center. Hundreds of Maccabi fans had gathered in the central Dam Square and illegally set off fireworks. According to the police, around 20 people were arrested for disturbing public order and illegal possession of fireworks. According to media reports, there were also scuffles between Maccabi fans and pro-Palestinian demonstrators on Dam Square.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

