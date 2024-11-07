More and more cases
Spying for China: Ex-US military man arrested
A US American was arrested in Frankfurt am Main for allegedly spying for the Chinese secret service. He is said to have offered sensitive information from the US military. The case is not the first arrest for alleged espionage for China in Germany this year.
The man now arrested is said to have worked for the US armed forces in Germany until recently. In this context, he is said to have obtained information that he offered to the Chinese secret service. However, according to the Karlsruhe authorities, the information was probably not passed on. The exact nature of the information was initially unclear.
The man is said to have been dissatisfied with his former employer. Whether this was the motive for his offer to Chinese jobs has yet to be clarified. The accused's home has already been searched. A decision will be made during the course of Thursday as to whether or not the US-American will be remanded in custody.
A stir about ex-employee Krahs
In April, the Federal Public Prosecutor's Office had three Germans arrested in Düsseldorf and Bad Homburg for allegedly passing on information about military technology. The arrest of a former employee of AfD MEP Maximilian Krah also caused a stir at the time. He was accused of passing on information from the EU Parliament and spying on Chinese opposition members in Germany (see video above).
At the beginning of October, a Chinese woman who worked for a logistics service provider at Leipzig/Halle Airport was arrested for espionage. She is said to have passed on information about flights, freight and passengers to the former Krah employee. This mainly involved the transportation of armaments and people with connections to a German armaments company.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
