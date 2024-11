Drunk soccer fan beats up police officer

It was either exuberant joy or deep frustration: in any case, a 26-year-old Viennese man drank well over his fill during the 11-0 home defeat of SC Margarethen in the district of Bruck an der Leitha. However, he probably couldn't handle the large amount of alcohol. The man got into an argument with more and more soccer fans before letting his fists do the talking. The rioter subsequently attacked several visitors, injuring them in the process. The only way out for those present was to call the police