Schools as important helpers against extremism

Specially trained police officers

As part of prevention workshops, pupils are also made aware of the dangers associated with extremism. Since last year, more than 260 such workshops have been held across the country, 30 of them in Lower Austria. Police officers are specially trained as prevention officers for this purpose. More than 100 have already completed these (15 of them in Lower Austria), with a further 100 to follow. The target group of the workshops is not only the pupils themselves, but also teachers and parents.