Increased prevention
Schools as important helpers against extremism
Teachers in local educational institutions play an important role in the fight against radicalization. Prevention work is to be stepped up even further in future.
An IS network that was blown up in the middle of St. Pölten caused quite a stir just a few weeks ago. At the center of it all: a 20-year-old North Macedonian who had recruited eight boys aged 13 to 15 for the Islamic State. Schools played a key role in clarifying the situation. Teachers noticed the increasing radicalization and sounded the alarm.
From psychologists to the police
So it's no wonder that local educational institutions play a crucial role in the fight against extremism, a role that is to be expanded even further in the future. But how does this work in practice? "In suspected cases, school psychologists are the first point of contact," explains Susanne Schiller, spokesperson for the Education Directorate. If the suspicion is confirmed, a discussion is sought with the parents.
We must do everything we can to educate our young people to become responsible citizens. Schools are important institutions in achieving this goal.
Bildungslandesrätin Christiane Teschl-Hofmeister
"Depending on the circumstances, the police are also called in. The communication channels are clearly defined," says Schiller. All schools have been sensitized to pay close attention to changes in pupils' behaviour. These can manifest themselves, for example, in a dislike of female teachers or in behavior similar to that of a moral guardian.
Specially trained police officers
As part of prevention workshops, pupils are also made aware of the dangers associated with extremism. Since last year, more than 260 such workshops have been held across the country, 30 of them in Lower Austria. Police officers are specially trained as prevention officers for this purpose. More than 100 have already completed these (15 of them in Lower Austria), with a further 100 to follow. The target group of the workshops is not only the pupils themselves, but also teachers and parents.
