4-year-old dies from cough syrup: Supreme Court backs mother

The case went all the way to the Supreme Court (OGH), which has now, nine and a half years after the tragedy, made a decision in the case in favor of the mother and siblings. The defendant's appeal was not upheld. The information that a cough syrup can have a fatal effect on children should have been "expressly and comprehensibly" stated in the instructions for use.

Great grief among the bereaved

According to lawyer Kienesberger, this is little consolation for the mother: "When she looks at her daughter, she always thinks of her twin sister" - who was only allowed to live for four years because of a cough syrup.