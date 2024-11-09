Cough: How to soothe irritated airways

Ribwort plantain (as a juice, for example) has an antispasmodic effect on the bronchial tubes and promotes expectoration. It also soothes the urge to cough and is considered anti-inflammatory.

Thyme: Its tea soothes the mucous membranes and stimulates the release of mucus. The essential thyme oil extracted from the medicinal plant has an antispasmodic effect on the bronchial tubes and promotes expectoration in the case of catarrh of the upper airways. It increases secretion as well as the transport function of the cilia movement (cilia on the mucous membrane) in the bronchi.

The antibacterial and antiseptic effect of thymol (the main ingredient of the oil), which is effective on inflamed bronchial mucous membranes, is also beneficial. This antibacterial effect makes it more difficult for bacteria to multiply. Thyme also cleanses the bronchial tubes and relieves the cramp-like contraction of the muscles that surround the bronchial tubes.