Burglars at Jenny Elvers’: TV star in fear
Shock for Jenny Elvers: burglars tried to gain access to her apartment at the weekend.
The attempt to break into Elvers' apartment happened at around 6.30 p.m. at the weekend, reported the "Bild" newspaper. The actress was not at home at the time, but a neighbor had observed everything and alerted the police.
"Very deliberately" chose Elvers' apartment
"The perpetrators tried to break into my home and pry open a window," Elvers said in an interview with the German newspaper, expressing her shock. "I live upstairs, you don't really break in there. They must have targeted my apartment specifically."
Her neighbor "heard them when they were at the window" and called the police, Elvers continued. "I was informed by telephone. I'm happy and lucky that I have such great and attentive neighbors."
"Leaves a lot of fear behind"
Although she was not at home during the attempted break-in, she was shocked, Elvers continued. "It's a really stupid feeling and it leaves me feeling really scared. I have good insurance and it was only an attempted break-in - but it still does something to you."
It's a really stupid feeling and it leaves you feeling really scared.
Jenny Elvers
Jenny Elvers also spoke about the attempted break-in in her podcast "Wanderzirkus" with Martin Tietjen and explained: "It's not funny, it's such a strange feeling. I didn't want to go back into the apartment at first. It's a scary thought. If someone had actually been in my apartment, it's such an invasion of privacy that I would move out. Immediately."
Elvers wants to protect herself
Now the actress wants to protect herself against future break-ins, as she explained in conclusion. "I'm going to arm myself, secure my home even more and get advice."
