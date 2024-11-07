Vorteilswelt
"Purposefully" selected

Burglars at Jenny Elvers’: TV star in fear

Nachrichten
07.11.2024 11:50

Shock for Jenny Elvers: burglars tried to gain access to her apartment at the weekend. 

0 Kommentare

The attempt to break into Elvers' apartment happened at around 6.30 p.m. at the weekend, reported the "Bild" newspaper. The actress was not at home at the time, but a neighbor had observed everything and alerted the police.

"Very deliberately" chose Elvers' apartment
"The perpetrators tried to break into my home and pry open a window," Elvers said in an interview with the German newspaper, expressing her shock. "I live upstairs, you don't really break in there. They must have targeted my apartment specifically."

Jenny Elvers is shocked that burglars tried to break into her apartment. (Bild: Nicole Kubelka / Action Press / picturedesk.com)
Jenny Elvers is shocked that burglars tried to break into her apartment.
(Bild: Nicole Kubelka / Action Press / picturedesk.com)

Her neighbor "heard them when they were at the window" and called the police, Elvers continued. "I was informed by telephone. I'm happy and lucky that I have such great and attentive neighbors."

"Leaves a lot of fear behind"
Although she was not at home during the attempted break-in, she was shocked, Elvers continued. "It's a really stupid feeling and it leaves me feeling really scared. I have good insurance and it was only an attempted break-in - but it still does something to you."

Zitat Icon

It's a really stupid feeling and it leaves you feeling really scared.

Jenny Elvers

Jenny Elvers also spoke about the attempted break-in in her podcast "Wanderzirkus" with Martin Tietjen and explained: "It's not funny, it's such a strange feeling. I didn't want to go back into the apartment at first. It's a scary thought. If someone had actually been in my apartment, it's such an invasion of privacy that I would move out. Immediately."

Elvers wants to protect herself
Now the actress wants to protect herself against future break-ins, as she explained in conclusion. "I'm going to arm myself, secure my home even more and get advice."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

