“Successful” dismantling as part of the Fernpass strategy

"Particularly safe route to school"

And there's more to come next year: at the western entrance to the village, the underpass at Spar-Markt for pedestrians and cyclists will be joined by another one for the Mooswaldsiedlung housing estate. Many cyclists on the "Tschirgantrunde" will breathe a sigh of relief as the rather dangerous crossing of the main road will no longer be necessary. The one million euro project will be the third underpass in the area. This is something that BM Mirth is particularly proud of: "The children in particular will then be able to walk to school very safely." The municipal purse "only" has to contribute 10 percent.