After five years
“Successful” dismantling as part of the Fernpass strategy
The work took a long time, but it has now been completed: the reconstruction of the Obsteig through road. "A wonderfully implemented project," beams the mayor. The next project will start in 2025.
For a long time, many locals and commuters stuck in traffic jams couldn't figure out "why they were building for so long". The reconstruction of the B 189 through Obsteig took five years. However, it paid off, as Josef Geisler, Deputy Provincial Governor, said on the spot: "We are fighting side by side with the population for the safest and most compatible handling of through traffic."
What has now been finalized in Obsteig as a relic of the so-called Fernpass strategy (not to be confused with the "Fernpass package" with tunnel) is exemplary.
Road width reduced to a minimum
"The previously excessively wide carriageway was reduced to the minimum cross-section over a length of 1.4 kilometers," explained Robert Zach from the Provincial Construction Directorate, "and footpaths and cycle paths were also created."
A wonderfully implemented project in cooperation with all those involved, I get a lot of positive feedback.
Bürgermeister Erich Mirth
The weaker road users now have more space. BM Erich Mirth nodded vigorously: "A wonderfully implemented project in cooperation with all those involved, I get a lot of positive feedback." The state provided 1.7 million euros for the project, while the municipality added another 1.4 million - including the connection to the industrial estate.
"Particularly safe route to school"
And there's more to come next year: at the western entrance to the village, the underpass at Spar-Markt for pedestrians and cyclists will be joined by another one for the Mooswaldsiedlung housing estate. Many cyclists on the "Tschirgantrunde" will breathe a sigh of relief as the rather dangerous crossing of the main road will no longer be necessary. The one million euro project will be the third underpass in the area. This is something that BM Mirth is particularly proud of: "The children in particular will then be able to walk to school very safely." The municipal purse "only" has to contribute 10 percent.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.