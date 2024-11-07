Vorteilswelt
After five years

“Successful” dismantling as part of the Fernpass strategy

Nachrichten
07.11.2024 13:00

The work took a long time, but it has now been completed: the reconstruction of the Obsteig through road. "A wonderfully implemented project," beams the mayor. The next project will start in 2025.

For a long time, many locals and commuters stuck in traffic jams couldn't figure out "why they were building for so long". The reconstruction of the B 189 through Obsteig took five years. However, it paid off, as Josef Geisler, Deputy Provincial Governor, said on the spot: "We are fighting side by side with the population for the safest and most compatible handling of through traffic."

What has now been finalized in Obsteig as a relic of the so-called Fernpass strategy (not to be confused with the "Fernpass package" with tunnel) is exemplary.

Road width reduced to a minimum
"The previously excessively wide carriageway was reduced to the minimum cross-section over a length of 1.4 kilometers," explained Robert Zach from the Provincial Construction Directorate, "and footpaths and cycle paths were also created."

A wonderfully implemented project in cooperation with all those involved, I get a lot of positive feedback.

Bürgermeister Erich Mirth

The weaker road users now have more space. BM Erich Mirth nodded vigorously: "A wonderfully implemented project in cooperation with all those involved, I get a lot of positive feedback." The state provided 1.7 million euros for the project, while the municipality added another 1.4 million - including the connection to the industrial estate.

"Particularly safe route to school"
And there's more to come next year: at the western entrance to the village, the underpass at Spar-Markt for pedestrians and cyclists will be joined by another one for the Mooswaldsiedlung housing estate. Many cyclists on the "Tschirgantrunde" will breathe a sigh of relief as the rather dangerous crossing of the main road will no longer be necessary. The one million euro project will be the third underpass in the area. This is something that BM Mirth is particularly proud of: "The children in particular will then be able to walk to school very safely." The municipal purse "only" has to contribute 10 percent.

Hubert Daum
