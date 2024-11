Historic promotion! Rapid defeats Braga

Strong performance from Dursun

In the second leg against Braga, the Green-Whites twice made up for a deficit. Furkan Dursun scored from a turn shortly before the break to make it 1:1 (42'). With 15 minutes remaining, he set up the 2:2 with a cross from 16-year-old Fabian Silber (75'). Yasin Mankan made the difference with a volley from the edge of the box (82').