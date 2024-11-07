Head of office wanted
Nine applications for a job in the spin chair
Since the end of last year, three heads of office have already resigned in Lengau. Most recently, a man from Salzburg lasted a whole two weeks in office before throwing in the towel. The mayor will probably be able to present the new manager next week. Other towns, however, are still searching.
An office manager is needed! A number of municipalities are currently desperately looking for a manager for the office. In Fischlham, Kirchham, Taufkirchen/Tr., Neuhofen/ Krems, Lengau or Vorchdorf, the management positions in the administration are vacant despite gross salaries of around 4000 euros in most cases.
Nine people applied for the job of head of department. Six were completely unsuitable, but a clear favorite emerged.
Erich Rippl, SPÖ-Bürgermeister in Lengau über die Amtsleiter-Suche.
In Lengau, the term "sling chair" would also apply to the head of the department. The head of the department left at the end of December 2023, her successor stayed for three and a half months and the next "newcomer" quit after 14 days. SP mayor Erich Rippl. "Nine people have now applied for the job. One candidate has emerged as the favorite. I hope that we will be able to present him as the new head of office next week."
Inconsistencies in Vorchdorf
In Vorchdorf, the ongoing dispute between the Citizens' List and the ÖVP accompanies the current selection process for a successor to Nadine Klocker, who is returning to her native Tyrol after two and a half years.
This week, the previous secretary of ÖVP mayor Johann Mitterlehner should have been chosen as the new head of office at a special meeting of the municipal council. "The meeting did not take place because the invitation was sent to the municipal councillors too late. The irony is that it was the mayor's secretary who made the mishap," says Bürgerlisten leader Albert Sprung, who was once in the ÖVP camp.
Eight candidates in Kirchham
He believes that the entire procedure for the election of the mayor was rushed. His speculation: "Perhaps the haste is also due to the fact that the neighboring village of Kirchham has also advertised for a head of office." Kirchham mayor Ingo Dörflinger is reassuring: "We have eight applications, including some promising candidates. The deadline is November 15."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
