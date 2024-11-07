Nine applications for a job in the spin chair

In Lengau, the term "sling chair" would also apply to the head of the department. The head of the department left at the end of December 2023, her successor stayed for three and a half months and the next "newcomer" quit after 14 days. SP mayor Erich Rippl. "Nine people have now applied for the job. One candidate has emerged as the favorite. I hope that we will be able to present him as the new head of office next week."