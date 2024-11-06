Savings in healthcare
Trade union threatens with measures in the event of a zero wage round
The state of Carinthia should make savings - "but not at the expense of healthcare staff", the trade union is now taking to the barricades. And is threatening to take action.
The tone is getting harsher: after health officer Beate Prettner announced a strict austerity course for the Carinthian state hospitals and the health sector, union representatives are now threatening to take action if no agreement is reached quickly. "Anyone who talks about a zero round should also consider the echo," warns Michael Kraxner, Chairman of the GÖD healthcare union.
"Our patience has its limits. We expect fair and appreciative recognition of our daily work. We demand that negotiations begin immediately." Salary negotiations are usually based on the federal wage agreements - but there is still no solution in sight due to the formation of the new government.
Saving money means less work! Health is the highest good and has priority. It must never be a question of affordability!
So Carinthia wants to press ahead, as Maximilian Rakuscha, Chairman of the Central Works Council at Kabeg, explains. According to him, the delays are "bitter" for colleagues and zero pay rises are firmly ruled out, as are further staff cuts, which would also mean a loss of quality. "The pressure on all professional groups in the healthcare sector and in the Carinthian provincial hospitals is increasing massively. The number of patients is rising and the demands are constantly increasing."
"Does not fit on a cowhide"
Rakuscha makes a comparison that is unlikely to please the education sector: "43 million euros are being spent on renovating and gilding the Stiegerhof agricultural college, while savings are to be made on healthcare staff - that literally doesn't fit on a cowhide."
