Trade union threatens with measures in the event of a zero wage round

So Carinthia wants to press ahead, as Maximilian Rakuscha, Chairman of the Central Works Council at Kabeg, explains. According to him, the delays are "bitter" for colleagues and zero pay rises are firmly ruled out, as are further staff cuts, which would also mean a loss of quality. "The pressure on all professional groups in the healthcare sector and in the Carinthian provincial hospitals is increasing massively. The number of patients is rising and the demands are constantly increasing."