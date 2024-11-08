Win an Advent calendar from Staud’s

Take part and win:

If you want to shorten the (waiting) time until Christmas with pleasure, you now have the chance to win one of 10 Staud's Advent calendars worth 39.00 euros. Behind the little doors are 24 sweet surprises. Traditionally, it is a mixture of classics and lesser-known varieties, some created especially for the calendar. The prize can be collected from Staud's Pavillon at Brunnenmarkt, corner Schellhammergasse/Brunnengasse, 1160 Vienna. The closing date for entries is November 15, 09:00.