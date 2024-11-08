Take part now
Win an Advent calendar from Staud’s
It is already the 10th edition of the popular Staud's Advent calendar, with which the traditional house from Vienna Ottakring gets you in the mood for Christmas. Once again this year, it presents itself as an artistically designed potpourri of 24 selected Staud's creations. Together with krone.at, Staud's is giving away 10 Advent calendars to sweeten the time until December 24th.
If you turn the Staud's Advent calendar once in a circle, you will come across Viennese acquaintances this year: the snowy Christmas town hall, the Ferris wheel, the horse-drawn carriages, the Natural History Museum as well as the original Viennese sausage stand, the Staud's pavilion on Yppenplatz, company founder Hans Staud playing music - and also St. Stephen's Cathedral and cathedral priest Toni Faber. In other words, real sights. Hidden inside are selected delicacies from Staud's.
The Staud's Advent calendar also does good: every year, part of the proceeds and the calendar go to selected charitable projects, including Rettet das Kind Salzburg, Caritas and Integrationshaus Wien. This year, a limited number of calendars will be sold for the first time at the association's office for the benefit of the "Unser Stephansdom" association. You can find more Christmas gifts from Staud's at stauds.com/adventkalender.
If you want to shorten the (waiting) time until Christmas with pleasure, you now have the chance to win one of 10 Staud's Advent calendars worth 39.00 euros. Behind the little doors are 24 sweet surprises. Traditionally, it is a mixture of classics and lesser-known varieties, some created especially for the calendar. The prize can be collected from Staud's Pavillon at Brunnenmarkt, corner Schellhammergasse/Brunnengasse, 1160 Vienna. The closing date for entries is November 15, 09:00.
