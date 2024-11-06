Strabag must pay a fine of almost 2.8 million euros

Proceedings against Kemna discontinued

The proceedings against Strabag AG were triggered by an anonymous tip-off to the Federal Cartel Office, the Bonn authority went on to explain. The proceedings against Kemna were discontinued under the leniency program because the company had made it possible to prove the crime by providing evidence. During the proceedings, Strabag AG also cooperated with the Cartel Office and ultimately agreed to the termination of the proceedings. The fine notice is legally binding.