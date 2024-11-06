Vorteilswelt
Continuation impossible

Over 4 million euros in debt: PV company goes bankrupt

Nachrichten
06.11.2024 12:04

Fresh Energy GmbH specializes in the installation of small systems, systems for private households as well as large systems and solar power plants on company roofs, solar power plants. Today, Wednesday, an application for the opening of bankruptcy proceedings was filed with the Linz Regional Court, as Venka Stojnic from the Austrian Creditreform Association reports.

The company specializes in the installation of small systems, systems for private households as well as large systems and solar power plants on company roofs and employed 30 people at its peak.

Investor talks failed
Due to the VAT exemption introduced with the Budget Accompanying Act 2024, customers waited until 2023 to place orders. Since the difficult economic situation in the construction industry, demand has fallen in both the commercial and private sectors. According to the company's own application, there were recently intensive discussions with investors and restructuring efforts, which ultimately failed.

No more wages since September
Around 115 creditors and 13 employees are affected by the insolvency. Wages and salaries have not been paid since September 2024. According to the company's own application, there are liabilities of around 4.27 million and assets of 1.26 million (book values as at the reporting date of 31.10.2024).

A continuation of the company is not feasible due to the failed investor talks and is therefore not intended.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Mario Ruhmanseder
Mario Ruhmanseder
