Continuation impossible
Over 4 million euros in debt: PV company goes bankrupt
Fresh Energy GmbH specializes in the installation of small systems, systems for private households as well as large systems and solar power plants on company roofs, solar power plants. Today, Wednesday, an application for the opening of bankruptcy proceedings was filed with the Linz Regional Court, as Venka Stojnic from the Austrian Creditreform Association reports.
The company specializes in the installation of small systems, systems for private households as well as large systems and solar power plants on company roofs and employed 30 people at its peak.
Investor talks failed
Due to the VAT exemption introduced with the Budget Accompanying Act 2024, customers waited until 2023 to place orders. Since the difficult economic situation in the construction industry, demand has fallen in both the commercial and private sectors. According to the company's own application, there were recently intensive discussions with investors and restructuring efforts, which ultimately failed.
No more wages since September
Around 115 creditors and 13 employees are affected by the insolvency. Wages and salaries have not been paid since September 2024. According to the company's own application, there are liabilities of around 4.27 million and assets of 1.26 million (book values as at the reporting date of 31.10.2024).
A continuation of the company is not feasible due to the failed investor talks and is therefore not intended.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.