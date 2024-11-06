Angry at black-red
Medical association criticizes “going it alone” on salaries
The Tyrolean Medical Association has criticized the black-red state government for "going it alone" after announcing salary adjustments in the healthcare sector. The changes announced by the state were "not negotiated with the medical association", it said. This was "incomprehensible and unacceptable".
The Medical Association welcomed the "improvements" contained in the package, such as the one-level increase in the classification of doctors in their first years of training. However, the salary adjustments were "determined unilaterally". Talks already underway between the Medical Association and the state had previously been "unilaterally broken off without justification".
The attempt to achieve further improvements in a meeting between Health Minister Cornelia Hagele (ÖVP) and the Medical Association, which was quickly convened for Monday afternoon, had failed "due to missing or subsequently unclear offer documents".
"No sustainable structural improvement"
Medical Association President Stefan Kastner is now missing a "sustainable structural improvement in the salaries of Tyrolean doctors in the area of tirol clinics and district hospitals". This is necessary in order to "maintain their competitiveness in competition with other federal states". The responsible committee of salaried doctors will assess the current situation at its next meeting next Monday.
Waiting times will potentially increase further without further prospects.
Daniel von Langen, Obmann der Kurie der angestellten Ärzte
"This package is unlikely to meet the Tyrolean population's desire for better healthcare. Without further prospects, waiting times will potentially continue to increase," said Daniel von Langen, Chairman of the Curia.
The Medical Association is also calling for improved training conditions for all professional groups in hospitals, "attractive salary models as well as appreciative and family-friendly working conditions."
State takes 18.3 million euros into its own hands
The state of Tyrol had announced its intention to increase salaries in healthcare professions in the public sector from January 2025. In addition to the salary agreements, the black-red provincial government intends to spend 18.3 million euros on this.
Following a salary evaluation, measures were agreed together with the trade union to increase starting salaries and allowances for night shifts, Sundays and public holidays, for example. The trade union and works council of tirol kliniken were satisfied with the changes.
