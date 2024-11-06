AfD plans expulsion of “Saxon Separatists”

Saxon state association as certainly right-wing extremist

The AfD is distancing itself from this suspected neo-Nazi group and stands on the ground of the Basic Law, according to the statement on Wednesday. The reaction is also important in the context of a possible AfD ban procedure, as the Saxon state association has been regarded as confirmed right-wing extremist since December. In the past, three AfD politicians - including some from Saxony - were also involved in the alleged right-wing terrorists of the "Reuß Group" in 2022. Investigations raise the question of whether other parts of the party will become radicalized in the future.