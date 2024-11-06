Soccer dwarf waits
Rapid: Krankl, Schaub and Sheriff’s finest hour
(K)ein Zwergenaufstand in Chisinau - the third win in the Conference League is a must for Rapid. Even Stripfing is more valuable than Petrocub.
New countries, stadiums, fans, different cultures - for Robert Klauß, the "unknown" is also what makes the European Cup so appealing. Rapids' coach will get his money's worth in the Conference League: next stop Chisinau, where the Green-Whites should celebrate their third win in the Conference League tomorrow and thus secure a play-off spot in the spring for the time being ...
With all due respect to Petrocub Hincesti, Moldova's double winners are also among the absolute runts in their third international competition. With the fifth-lowest squad market value (5.15 million euros, also less than FC Noah or Rapids Cup shock Stripfing) of all 36 teams, without any warning results. They were knocked out of the top flight in qualifying and started the Conference League with two defeats against Pafos (1:4) and in Bialystok, Poland (0:2).
With a GDP per capita of less than 6,000 euros, Moldova is one of the poorest countries in Europe, with one in four people emigrating. Soccer also leads only a shadowy existence. The only exception: Sheriff Tiraspol. The club from Transnistria made headlines in 2021 with a 2:1 victory over Real at the Bernabeu.
Stadium is "well-known"
However, the 20-time champions are more of a "marketing product" after the turn of the millennium. Founded by oligarchs, the Sheriff Group includes petrol stations, clothing, exports spirits, owns radio and TV stations, advertising agencies and a caviar factory. Money plays no role here. A different world for Moldova.
Nevertheless, Petrocub won the double last season. Without attracting more than around 1000 fans. Internationally, there are more, so the club has to move to the Zimbru national stadium. Where one Rapid player has fond memories: Louis Schaub scored Austria's 1:0 gold goal there in 2017. FC Grödig, on the other hand, stumbled there at Zimbru Kishinev in 2014. While GAK (2002 and 2005) did not show any weakness in Moldova. That is also Rapids' duty, tomorrow Green-White can only lose.
Just as Austria did once in nine duels in 2003 under team boss Hans Krankl, losing 1-0 in the European Championship qualifiers. But 14 months ago, Rangnick's ÖFB team only narrowly avoided embarrassment with a 1-1 draw in Linz. At least one Petrocub player, Mihail Platica, was involved.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.