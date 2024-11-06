Rapid: Krankl, Schaub and Sheriff’s finest hour

Nevertheless, Petrocub won the double last season. Without attracting more than around 1000 fans. Internationally, there are more, so the club has to move to the Zimbru national stadium. Where one Rapid player has fond memories: Louis Schaub scored Austria's 1:0 gold goal there in 2017. FC Grödig, on the other hand, stumbled there at Zimbru Kishinev in 2014. While GAK (2002 and 2005) did not show any weakness in Moldova. That is also Rapids' duty, tomorrow Green-White can only lose.