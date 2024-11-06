Vorteilswelt
Who is entitled to parental part-time work?

06.11.2024 05:59

What could be better for parents than spending time with their child? Many mothers and fathers take advantage of so-called parental part-time work for this reason. Maria Susanne Feirer, expert for women, career & family at the Styrian Chamber of Labor, knows what the requirements are. 

Reconciling work and children is a major challenge for many parents. To make this easier, there is so-called parental part-time work.

The prerequisite for a legal entitlement to parental part-time work is three years of uninterrupted employment, whereby parental leave is taken into account. In addition, there must be more than 20 employees in the company.

Working hours must be reduced by at least 20 percent and at least twelve hours per week must be worked. During parental part-time work, you have the option of changing the number of hours once or ending them early once. There is also special protection against dismissal and redundancy. Under certain conditions, you can also take parental part-time work at the same time as your partner.

For notifications from 1. 11. 2023, parental part-time work can be taken until the child's 8th birthday. Prior to this, the maximum duration of parental part-time work is until the child's 7th birthday.

After parental part-time work, employees have the right to return to the original number of hours.

