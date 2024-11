After first win: WHA club parts ways with coach

A return to Feldkirch

63-year-old Zoltan Balogh will take charge of the BW girls with immediate effect and already led the first training session yesterday. "He will certainly bring a breath of fresh air to the team and provide new impetus," Feierle-Scheidbach is convinced. Balogh is no stranger to the Montfort city. He already coached the Feldkirch men from 2017 to 2019. He also won two championship titles with the women of Swiss first division club Brühl and coached Ferencváros and Debrecen in Hungary.