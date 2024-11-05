Sees hardly any support
FPÖ sees Nehammer’s support in ÖVP dwindling
Before the second round of exploratory talks on forming a government between the ÖVP and SPÖ on Tuesday, the Freedom Party has once again shot across the bows. General Secretary Christian Hafenecker sees the support of ÖVP Chancellor Karl Nehammer dwindling in his own party - he is increasingly a "king without an empire or a chancellor without followers".
Hafenecker cited the recent withdrawal of Chancellery Minister Karoline Edtstadler as evidence of this. "The faithful are leaving the sinking ship," Hafenecker emphasized at a press conference. Before Edtstadler, Finance Minister Magnus Brunner, who is leaving Austria for Brussels, and Economics Minister Martin Kocher, who is moving to the Austrian National Bank (OeNB), had already abandoned ship.
Hafenecker convinced: ÖVP expects "negotiation disaster"
In addition, Nehammer had become "persona non grata" in the federal states. During the state election campaign, Vorarlberg made the "urgent request that he should not get involved there", and the same is now happening in Styria, according to Hafenecker, who claims to have heard criticism of Nehammer's course at yesterday's launch of the Styrian People's Party's intensive election campaign. "Obviously, the ÖVP is already expecting a negotiation disaster", explained the Freedom Party Secretary General.
FPÖ does not see "stable" conditions with SPÖ
Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen wants a stable government and that quickly, as he has emphasized. However, if you look at what is happening in the SPÖ, it is "anything but stable", Hafenecker referred to Rudolf Fußi's candidacy for the SPÖ chairmanship. And they didn't get off to a quick start either, but held an "autumn vacation".
Industry and business were sending "clear signals to the Freedom Party that Nehammer had taken the wrong path". And if an incumbent chancellor is "banned from Styria and Vorarlberg" after the election defeat in the National Council elections, then the question must be asked whether Nehammer does not have a problem in his own party. Hafenecker cannot answer why the decision-making process in the ÖVP is taking so long.
ÖVP and the SPÖ are "not compatible"
He also hears "up and down the country that people are massively angry because they feel robbed of their votes". The ÖVP is trying to form a left-wing coalition with the Babler SPÖ, although there is a "clear middle-class majority" in this country. Hafenecker is looking forward to the outcome of the negotiations, in which both Babler and Nehammer will have to explain to their own clientele why they have made concessions. The demands of the ÖVP and the SPÖ are "not compatible", says the Freedom Party Secretary General: "I think it's like squaring the circle."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.