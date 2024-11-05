FPÖ sees Nehammer’s support in ÖVP dwindling

ÖVP and the SPÖ are "not compatible"

He also hears "up and down the country that people are massively angry because they feel robbed of their votes". The ÖVP is trying to form a left-wing coalition with the Babler SPÖ, although there is a "clear middle-class majority" in this country. Hafenecker is looking forward to the outcome of the negotiations, in which both Babler and Nehammer will have to explain to their own clientele why they have made concessions. The demands of the ÖVP and the SPÖ are "not compatible", says the Freedom Party Secretary General: "I think it's like squaring the circle."