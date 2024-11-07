Why a private sale can also become a trap

Temporary exemption from fees in the case of an urgent need to live: This provides an exemption from the high fees for the registration of ownership rights and liens up to an assessment basis of 500,000 euros until June 30, 2026. The need for housing must be proven primarily by means of a main residence registration.

Owner or proprietor? Is there a difference? - Yes, there is! An owner is someone who has the actual power of disposal over a property and wants to keep it for themselves. The owner, on the other hand, has the right to do what he wants with his property. Example: The thief of a painting from a museum is the owner at the moment, but it does not belong to him, as the museum is still the owner!