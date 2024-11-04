Provoked investigators?
Siblings sold Nazi material – acquittal
In Upper Austria, a brother and sister duo allegedly sold Nazi materials and weapons. The two were on trial in Ried on Monday on a charge of re-activation. The verdict is probably surprising for some ...
The first defendant (38) used to be a leading member of "Objekt 21", which was responsible for arson attacks and extortion of protection money in the red-light district. He has a long criminal record and is currently still in Stein prison until March 2026. Previously, he is said to have offered to buy a submachine gun with ammunition and Nazi materials from a fellow inmate in Suben. The man reported this to the public prosecutor's office.
In addition, the 38-year-old denied the gassing of Jews and sent him relevant music via a friend, the fellow inmate stated. The accused now denied this in court. He had already broken with Nazi ideology. In addition, the witness himself had asked him whether he would sell a weapon.
Sister: Needed money for surgery
The co-defendant sister also confirmed this in court. Among other things, the inmate had promised her great contacts and cars if she gave him coveted Nazi materials such as a uniform and banners in collectors' circles. She also handed over a rifle because she needed money for an operation. She had previously asked several places whether her actions were illegal.
Some of the witness's chats were available, but his cell phone could not be used. The case was set in motion by an undercover investigator who, after being reported to the public prosecutor's office, acted as the recipient of the Nazi materials and weapons. However, the court saw this as a "provocation of the crime" and acquitted the defendant for re-activation and Holocaust denial. He only received a six-month prison sentence for violating the Weapons Act.
The sister was completely acquitted. None of the sentences are final, and the brother is still under investigation.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
