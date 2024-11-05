Jury met
“People of the heart hold our world together”
The "Krone" is on the lookout for all those who make society a little bit better. The editorial team received numerous submissions from readers. They include outstanding achievements ranging from nursing care to involvement in associations. The jury has now met.
These are stories that get under your skin. People who are there for others and achieve great things in their own environment. They include all those who take the burden on their shoulders after strokes of fate and sacrifice themselves for their family. There are also people of heart who uphold voluntary work and strengthen society in their communities. These are the people of Salzburg who help at various levels. Be it with the fire department, the Red Cross, mountain rescue, in care or for animals.
In many cases, volunteering is the scaffolding that makes the work possible in the first place. Then there are those who are committed to helping older people or even building bridges between generations.
The "Krone" received a large number of submissions in its search for Salzburg's "people of the heart". Some of those nominated were even nominated several times, so the people were rightly brought before the curtain.
For the meeting of the high-caliber jury, the circle of deserving achievements was reduced to 21 people and their stories beforehand.
What makes a person of the heart?
The nine-member panel - consisting of Archbishop Franz Lackner, actress Verena Altenberger, Spar Supervisory Board Chairman Gerhard Drexel and his wife Andrea, Managing Director of Rettet das Kind, University Rector Bernhard Fügenschuh, long-time Festival President Helga Rabl-Stadler, Provincial Police Director Bernhard Rausch, Wings for Life CEO Anita Gerhardter and Ski Association President Anita Stadlober - has now drawn up a list. With experts from the church, culture and science, sport, the executive and business, the perspectives on this matter close to the heart were varied and the discussions exciting. A total of 100 points were awarded.
What makes a person of the heart in detail? Archbishop Lackner brought in a philosophical perspective. It is about "doing good." Rabl-Stadler was looking for a balance between men and women and submissions from urban and rural areas. She finds it outstanding "when fire is passed on to young people."
Spar Supervisory Board Chairman Drexel has the highest respect for all people "who sacrifice themselves for others who are in need of care." He says: "They are the true role models for our society."
Andrea Drexel, who as Managing Director of "Save the Child" is constantly confronted with stressful experiences, would like to see an even stronger link between profession, vocation and voluntary work in society's perception.
People help even in the face of resistance
For University Rector Fügenschuh, there is a kind of "royal class" of kind-hearted deeds, namely "when you also stand up to resistance." The best example of this is the tireless helpers in the refugee crisis. Ski Association President Stadlober is also aware of achievements in her own environment that happen quietly but definitely need to be brought to the fore - from care to voluntary work in sports clubs. "These people of the heart hold the world together."
For Archbishop Lackner, there can be no losers in the selection of the people of the heart. Each of the 21 nominees received points from him. He was particularly touched by the life of a person of the heart who has made his way day after day for many years to visit a friend who is trapped in her body due to an illness. Creating space for people in difficult situations is often a valuable act in itself. Parish priests, for example, are active in this area.
"Everyone is worthy of recognition," said police chief Rausch. Actress and ex-Buhlschaft Altenberger was happy to be part of the jury. She herself is always involved in good causes, especially cancer charity. "I picked out my favorites and then tried to find out more about them online," she said, adding more information to her selection.
More heart in our society than expected
For Anita Gerhardter, all of the nominated people of heart have one thing in common: "They step out of their comfort zone."
And for Rabl-Stadler, the choice of the people of the heart showed one thing: "There is much more heart than we want to perceive in the generally bad mood in our society." Freely adapted from the core statement in the booklet "The Little Prince" by author Antoine de Saint-Exupéry: "You can only see well with your heart!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
