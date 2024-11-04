SPÖ party leader Leiter wants to “control power”

In addition to this control function, Leiter wants to focus his work on the area of affordable living. "People's lives in Vorarlberg are far too expensive, there is an acute housing shortage and salaries - especially for women - are far too low compared to the increased cost of living," he explains. The concepts are on the table, but Leiter fears that Black-Blue will not make use of them. Manuela Auer, the second SPÖ member of the provincial parliament and deputy leader of the party, wants to continue to campaign for fair working conditions and the healthcare system.