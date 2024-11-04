Vorteilswelt
Opposition

SPÖ party leader Leiter wants to “control power”

Nachrichten
04.11.2024 15:45

The Vorarlberg Social Democrats want to keep a close eye on the future provincial government with their new club chairman Mario Leiter. 

0 Kommentare

The regional organization of the SPÖ is taking on its usual role after the state parliamentary elections: that of an opposition force. With the new club chairman Mario Leiter, the Reds want to "put the new government through its paces from day one" - the black-blue coalition has been in place since Monday.

Mario Leiter, club chairman of the SPÖ Vorarlberg. (Bild: Mathis Fotografie)
Mario Leiter, club chairman of the SPÖ Vorarlberg.
(Bild: Mathis Fotografie)

In addition to this control function, Leiter wants to focus his work on the area of affordable living. "People's lives in Vorarlberg are far too expensive, there is an acute housing shortage and salaries - especially for women - are far too low compared to the increased cost of living," he explains. The concepts are on the table, but Leiter fears that Black-Blue will not make use of them. Manuela Auer, the second SPÖ member of the provincial parliament and deputy leader of the party, wants to continue to campaign for fair working conditions and the healthcare system.

What happens with tax money?
The third in the group, National Council returnee Reinhold Einwallner, is focusing his work on control. He wants to increase government transparency and strengthen the rights of parliament. Citizens have a right to know what is actually happening with their tax money.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

