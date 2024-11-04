Witness also becomes a victim
Man attacks woman with chokehold and beating
In the early hours of Sunday morning, the police were alerted to a man who had allegedly beaten and choked his girlfriend in the street in Vienna-Brigittenau. A witness who tried to come to the woman's aid was also allegedly attacked by the suspect.
A 42-year-old man is said to have beaten up his partner on the street in Vienna-Brigittenau on Sunday morning after going out together, choking and injuring her. A witness intervened but is said to have been punched in the face by the 42-year-old.
Repeated death threats
Despite the brutal attack by the heavily intoxicated thug, the man who tried to help the woman lying on the ground was only just able to make an emergency call.
When the police arrived at the scene, the 42-year-old is said to have been kneeling on the woman lying on the ground and beating her. In the meantime, he is said to have repeatedly threatened to kill her.
Ban on approaching the victim
The man was arrested and taken to a Vienna prison by order of the public prosecutor's office. He denied beating his girlfriend despite the strong suspicion of the crime. He was charged with suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm, dangerous threats and serious coercion. In addition, he was banned from approaching and entering the premises and a temporary weapons ban was issued.
The woman received emergency medical treatment from the ambulance service and was taken to hospital, from where she has since been discharged into home care.
