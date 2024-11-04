Now final: Tyrol’s former head of the Chamber of Commerce must stand trial

Explosive accusations against former WK boss

According to the public prosecutor's office, Walser allegedly faked operating expenses, failed to disclose income and paid wages "in the black". Specifically, the former Chamber of Commerce boss was accused of placing freight orders with a subcontractor, for example. He justified large cash withdrawals by saying that he had paid them in cash. During the investigations, however, Walser is said to have submitted "untruthful documents" to confirm these expenses. The authorities saw this as an offense of falsifying evidence.