Waiting for the result
Questions to be clarified by the autopsy today
Today, Monday, the autopsy of amok hunter Roland Drexler should shed light on when the 56-year-old was found dead in the forest. Since Drexler was found, a "new phase of the investigation" has begun for the police. Many questions are still unanswered - the result of the autopsy is eagerly awaited ...
Normality is slowly returning to the district of Rohrbach after 56-year-old Roland Drexler violently gunned down the mayor of Kirchberg ob der Donau, Franz Hofer, and police officer Josef Hartl with several shots exactly one week ago.
After the amok hunter disappeared without a trace following the brutal murders, Drexler's white VW Caddy and his body were located on Saturday in the much-searched wooded area between Arnreit and Altenfelden in the Rohrbach district.
Autopsy results not before Monday evening
Today, Monday, Drexler's autopsy will reveal when the 56-year-old was found dead in the forest. However, the possibility that the hunter may have had help cannot be completely ruled out. The police have not yet come up with any new leads.
Ulrike Breiteneder, spokeswoman for the Linz public prosecutor's office, confirmed to "Krone" that the autopsy is to be carried out by the forensic medicine department in Salzburg. She did not know the exact time, but the results are expected on Monday evening. "We hope that the time of death can be determined, if that is still possible," said Breiteneder.
The autopsy results for the two murder victims Hofer and Hartl were only announced after 6pm. For this reason, it is not expected that Drexler's results will be available any earlier.
Many unanswered questions
It is hoped that the autopsy will provide a more precise reconstruction of the crime and Drexler's escape. The authorities are also taking a closer look at the days leading up to the crime. It is still unclear where Drexler was after the two fatal shots and how he was able to drive his VW Caddy into the wooded area.
The fact that Drexler's body and his getaway car were found exactly between the two crime scenes despite the large police presence in the huge wooded area is still a mystery for the authorities.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
